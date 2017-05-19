App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 19, 2017 06:10 PM IST | Source: PTI

HUDCO makes strong debut on bourses; shares end 21% higher

After listing on BSE at Rs 73.45, up 22.41 per cent, the stock later touched a high of Rs 77.80, gaining 29.66 per cent in intra-day session. It closed at Rs 72.50, a 20.83 per cent rise over issue price.

HUDCO makes strong debut on bourses; shares end 21% higher

State-run HUDCO made a remarkable stock market debut on Friday, closing the trading session with almost 21 percent gain over the issue price of Rs 60.

After listing on BSE at Rs 73.45, up 22.41 per cent, the stock later touched a high of Rs 77.80, gaining 29.66 per cent in intra-day session. It closed at Rs 72.50, a 20.83 per cent rise over issue price.

On NSE, the stock surged 20.91 per cent to close at Rs 72.55. The company commands a market valuation of Rs 1,479.43 crore. In terms of volume, 303.12 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 21 crore shares changed hands at NSE during the day.

"We are pleased with the strong reception received from investors and the successful listing of HUDCO IPO," said Ajay Saraf, Executive Director, ICICI Securities Ltd, a lead manager of the issue. "The extraordinary over-subscription is a testimony of faith reposed by investors in a company backed by quality leadership and management, strong business model and a great track record."

This was the first IPO of a Central Public Sector Enterprise since April 2012.

The IPO of Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) saw huge demand from investors and was oversubscribed 79.53 times.

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion was oversubscribed 55.45 times, non-institutional investors a staggering 330.36 times and retail investors 10.79 times.

The IPO of HUDCO received bids worth Rs 97,000 crore.

The price band for HUDCO, which concluded its Rs 1,224 crore initial public offer on May 11, was set at Rs 56- 60 a share. IDBI Capital Markets, SBI Capital Markets, Nomura and ICICI Securities were the book running lead managers to the issue.

tags #Business #Hudco #markets

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.