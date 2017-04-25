Hold long positions, 9,500 should be a cakewalk for Nifty: Ashwani Gujral

While April saw sideways trade in the market, May could see some expansion if monsoons turn out to be normal as forecast, according to Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com.

An additional 200-300 points upside for the Nifty is likely soon, he told CNBC-TV18.

"9,500 should be a cakewalk for Nifty. Recommend investors keep a long position in the market," he said.

Nifty closed at a new high of 9,300 backed by some domestic fund buying, while the rate of sell-offs from foreign institutional investors (FIIs) also slowed down. Sensex closed 287 points higher at 29,943 points.

Market expert Mitessh Thakkar said while banks may take a breather going ahead, every fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) stock is going to see an uptrend.

A positive monsoon expectation and the announcement of farm loan waiver, are good drivers of FMCG consumption in rural households, said Nischal Maheshwari of Edelweiss Securities.

Tractor stocks are also expected to do well. For instance, M&M, he said, is a great buy at current valuation.