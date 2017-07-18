HNIs, corporates bigger players than FIIs in F&O market, shows SEBI discussion paper

Moneycontrol News

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has released a discussion paper seeking views from market participants on developing the equity derivatives market. The equity derivatives market—also called futures & options, or F&O market—has grown rapidly over the last fifteen years. But a section of the market feels that the growth only points to increased speculative activity, and not an improvement in equity culture in the country.

The following are the key observations by SEBI in the discussion paper (Italics ours)

* In FY17, trading index options contributed 77.14 percent to total turnover, followed by stock futures at 11.79 percent, stock options at 6.47 percent and index futures at 4.60 percent.

(A marked improvement compared to 2008, when much of the activity was in index futures and stock futures. This aggravated the downtrend when overall market sentiment soured)

* The notional F&O turnover in FY05 was 1.5 times the cash market turnover. In FY17, it is 15.6 times the cash market turnover.

(Notional turnover factors in the full value of the contract. While that may hold for futures trades, it does not give the correct picture in the case of options trades where only the premiums are traded)

* Between FY05 and FY17, cash market turnover grew at 11.4 percent compounded, while F&O turnover grew at 35 percent compounded.

(Growth in cash market turnover is a more important indicator of the equity culture in a country)

* More than 95 percent of the F&O turnover happens on the NSE

(The BSE was slow to realise the potential of the derivatives market. Internal problems in the wake of the 2001 stock market crash further affected decision making. Belated attempts to catch up have not yielded any results)

* Nearly half of the trading in Nifty futures happens on the Singapore stock exchange.

(FIIs prefer to trade Nifty futures on SGX, citing lower transaction costs)

* In FY17, institutional investors—mainly FIIs—accounted for 14 percent of total derivative turnover.

(Surprising, considering that institutional investors are thought to have a better understanding of sophisticated derivative products, besides deep pockets to absorb losses in times of sharp market moves)

* Trading members speculating in their own books, accounted for around 42 percent of the derivatives turnover

* Non-institutional players—comprising big traders, corporates and partnership firms—accounted for 43 percent of the derivatives turnover.

(This lends credence to the theory that many companies actively dabble in the F&O in association with operators to manipulate their stock price)

* In 2010, 10.6 lakh individual investors accounted for close to 34 percent of turnover in equity derivatives. In 2017 (till May), 5.7 lakh individual players accounted for almost 30 percent of the derivatives turnover

(This indicates a concentration of activity, and again lends credence to the theory that a handful of players can control activity in an F&O security. Of late, many securities have been consistently in the ban list with the outstanding positions concentrated within a few clients)

* Ratio of turnover in equity derivatives to turnover in equity cash market in India (15.6 percent) is high and second only to South Korea (24 percent)

(Not a great achievement)

* In case of the option turnover based on premium value, the ratio of cash to derivatives somewhat in line with international trend.

* There is significant concentration of volumes in terms of products, exchange and investor category.

(This hampers efficient price discovery)

* A large number of individual investors active in derivative segment. But their trading pattern in cash segment, points to inadequate financial capability to withstand risks in derivatives market.

(Many companies/operators routinely hire fronts to disguise concentration on trades)

* SEBI has received many suggestions to further improve the Securities Lending and Borrowing framework.

(Unless there is a well-developed mechanism for investors to borrow and short sell what they think to be overvalued stocks, the Indian capital market will never be on par with major global exchanges. The SLB currently lacks liquidity. The underdeveloped framework has a lot to do with reasons of culture more than anything else. Short selling and short sellers are always viewed with suspicion by the policy makers, and are always targeted whenever the market crashes).