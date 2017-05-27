Here’s why long duration gilt bond funds could well emerge as a dark horse

Indian 10-year gilt (erstwhile) has rallied by around 20 bps in the last few weeks. The new 10-year gilt is presently hovering at around 6.65 percent (cut off 6.79 percent). This has again underscored the fact that long duration funds allocation is important in the overall portfolio - even when the market may seem untenable.

Why do we say that? In the past 18 odd months, the bond market has seen a strong rally. The 10-year fell from 7.87 percent levels in February 2016 to around 6.2 percent by early December 2016. That is a rally of around 167 basis points.

The 2016 rally was on account of the sharp deceleration in inflation-read CPI; continued fiscal prudence; and the bond market finally trying to catch-up with the reducing interest rate cut cycle (that was on since 2014).

However, after the initial euphoria of liquidity surge due to demonetisation settled, the market began to retract. Since December 1, 2016 up until the end of April 2017, the 10-year had inched up by as much as 78 bps. This was caused first by the unexpected rate pause in December 2016 policy (in face of wide anticipation of cut).

Then again, in the Feb policy event, against much expectation of the cut, RBI not only continued with the pause but also changed the stance from “accommodative” to “neutral”. This was naturally seen as a hawkish posturing by the market.

The RBI was focusing on bringing CPI down to 4 percent level. Towards that objective, the central banker was acutely wary of the impact of the rise in international crude oil price on the CPI.

The RBI expected the CPI to inch up to around 4.5-5 percent range by late 2017. To add to that, the expected volatility in the US bond yields due to rate tightening by US Fed also played into that decision.

However, the concerns regarding inflation have allayed significantly in the recent few weeks. Firstly, the CPI for Apr-17 eased sharply to around 2.99 percent. The core-CPI inflation also eased appreciably to an 18-month low 4.5 percent in April 2017.

More importantly, bear sentiment due to weak monsoon outlook due to El Nino fallout got allayed. The MET department too predicted a normal monsoon for 2017 on April end. This was further validated by other meteorological agencies.

This information came as a major sentiment booster since it allayed the fear of a likely rise in inflation due to poor monsoon.

Additionally, the announcement of the GST rate bands also helped address many of the concerns. Our estimates suggest that the Government, in line with its guidance, has succeeded largely in keeping the changes in tax rates inflation neutral from a Consumer Price Index (CPI) standpoint.

Having said that, we expect the CPI inflation to average 4.5-5 percent in FY18 (notwithstanding a one-time impact of higher HRA (house rent allowances) under the 7th Pay Commission).

The sharp decline in the crude oil prices also boosted the market sentiment. The early rally in the crude prices had created an expectation of a likely revival in the crude oil prices.

However, the sharp fall in the prices due to structural trend and factors boosted the bulls in the debt market.

Internationally, the US 10 year T-bills have priced in the June rate hike. There is a majority view that the US Fed may approach the future rate hikes more gradually going forward. This has created a positive outlook on the Indian Rupee.

It is understood that Indian Rupee has emerged one of the strongest performing currencies in the recent past. This has created an ample liquidity overhang as well as provided the stimuli for the FIIs to re-enter the Indian debt market.

FIIs have pumped in around USD 12 billion CY 2017 YTD (year to date) investment in Indian debt market in last four months.

In this backdrop, the market believes that the government has ample headroom and the duty to revitalise the drab credit offtake.

Credit growth currently continues to falter due to lack of large-ticket project funding and corporates are moving increasingly to bond markets, which have seen significant monetary transmission.

This has created an ample investible corpus with banks who are hesitant to lend and prefer to invest in the debt market.

We believe that the near-term headline CPI is likely to fall due to base effect and is likely to remain low for next 2-3 readings. Could there be a reconsider based on the above facts is what needs to be seen?

Also supportive of this sentiment is US Treasury yields which have been easing as the market is not convinced on the reflation trade and the clarity on the tax reform is yet to be seen.

Long terms yields may be volatile in the near term but this spike should be taken as an opportunity for the long-term investors. As stated earlier, allocation duration funds may vary but it is advantageous to have at least a marginal proportion into them.

From investor’s viewpoint, 10-year benchmark Government yields at around 6.65 percent levels, is still investible, especially when the CPI is at around 3 percent. In fact, even at 5 percent CPI, 10-year gilt provides significant real interest rate return.

In the present scenario, the real interest rates in India is among the highest in the world. This is in sharp contrast to developed economies where real rates are in negative. This could naturally stimulate domestic and international interest in Indian long duration debt.

The existing investors may continue with their present allocation and allow for the rest of the rate cycle to play out- with some volatility along the way.

On the other hand, fresh fixed income investors can look at investing in well-managed corporate bond based short term/credit funds. Even in this scenario, a 15-20 percent allocation in duration play, especially given the elevated nature of the yields would be advisable.

Bottom-line, triggers for stable / easing rate cycle may not be fully over for now. Within fixed income, long duration gilt bond funds could well the dark horse if we see the culmination of the factors discussed above