Here's what experts make of market consolidation

Ashwani Gujral ashwanigujral.com, Mitessh Thakkar mitesshthakkar.com, Mayuresh Joshi Angel Broking Ltd and Sudip Bandopadhyay Market Expert in an interview to CNBC-TV18 shared their views on the way forward for the market and spoke about stock specific action.

Market consolidation continued for the fourth consecutive session. Nifty managed to hold on to 9300 but the Sensex dipped below 29,900. Midcaps and bank stocks underperformed.

According to Thakkar, some indicators on the indices have started to turn negative, so he would keep a close watch on 9280-9285 zone and if that breaks, then would cut down on long positions.