Apr 21, 2017 10:48 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18
Here are Kishore Narne's views on commodities market
Watch the interview of Kishore Narne, Associate Director-Head - Commodity & Currency at Motilal Oswal Commodity Broker with Manisha Gupta on CNBC-TV18. He spoke about the current trend in commodities market.
Watch the interview of Kishore Narne, Associate Director-Head - Commodity & Currency at Motilal Oswal Commodity Broker with Manisha Gupta on CNBC-TV18. He spoke about the current trend in commodities market.