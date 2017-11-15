Here are 8 MFs which can put your money in Apple. You may reap benefits ala Warren Buffett

Apple Inc, which is listed on Nasdaq, has witnessed a phenomenal rise so far in the year 2017 and for the last 10 years. Apple, the maker of iPhone, recently climbed a market cap of USD 900 billion earlier this month helped strengthen its positions as world’s most valuable company by market cap.

Apple witnessed a dream run ever since the launch of iPhone back in 2007. The stock rose a little over 600 percent in the last 10 years and rose nearly 50 percent in 2017. The launch of recent iPhone

Apple hit a record high last week and is up nearly 11.2 percent this quarter, following the launch of the iPhone X. The stock has rallied nearly 48 percent this year. Strong growth prospects make Apple a valuable buy event at current levels.

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought more Apple shares before their latest jump to all-time highs. Buffett's conglomerate increased its holdings of the iPhone maker's stock by 3.9 million to 134.1 million, the filing showed.

Apple has about USD 268.9 billion in cash, according to the company's quarterly earnings report. About USD 252.3 billion, or 94 percent, is held by foreign subsidiaries, said a CNBC report. About 63 percent of Apple's total net sales come from overseas.

Apple also stands to be one of the biggest beneficiaries of a proposed tax reform on repatriation of foreign earnings, the report said.

Apple has witnessed a phenomenal rise up the charts over the last 10 years, ever since the launch of the iPhone in 2007 which truly turned around their fortunes.

“Apple now sits comfortably perched at the top of the market capitalisation charts and is a favorite with investors. Apple products have a legendary status in India too with many Apple loyalists who swear by their innovative products,” Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director of Fund Research at Morningstar Investment Adviser told Moneycontrol.

Despite this Indian investors haven’t really been able to participate in the Apple story. Indian investors who are looking to take exposure to Apple stocks have two options explains Kaustubh:

1. Use the route offered by select domestic brokers who facilitate trading in international stocks. This will under the Liberalized Remittance Scheme (LRS), as permitted by RBI.

This process will require separate documentation and transfer of funds to the offshore entity that the domestic broker has tied up with for facilitating the transactions. This process can be slightly onerous and expensive but does give you the ability to take exposure directly to stocks like Apple.

2. Another option that investors can use is to invest into some of the locally domiciled mutual funds investing in the US or Global markets directly or through the feeder fund route which can give you exposure to Apple.

While this will not give you a 100 percent Apple exposure, but at the same time will give you exposure to other stocks like Facebook, Amazon & Google amongst others. These stocks are well known and their products and services are widely used by Indians.

Top funds which have an exposure to Apple include fund house like Motilal Oswal MOSt Shares NASDAQ 100 ETF, Aditya Birla Sun Life International Equity Fund Plan A, DSP BlackRock US Flexible Equity, Franklin India Feeder US Opportunities Fund, Kotak India US Equity Fund Standard Growth, ICICI Prudential Global Stable Equity Fund, DSP BlackRock Global Allocation Fund Regular, and Edelweiss US Value Equity Offshore Fund

Here is a list of India domiciled funds currently having an exposure to Apple: