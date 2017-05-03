Here are 10 stocks in Equirus' portfolio which have up to 58% upside potential

Moneycontrol News

Benchmark equity indices have witnessed a bull run so far this year, posting gains of 12-14 percent in the four months that passed by. Though it saw some spurts of consolidation, the Street has largely been able to pull itself back in the green zone.

On the stock-specific front, there were many scrips that gave substantial returns to investors as well.

Brokerage firm Equirus has a model portfolio that has given a return of 20.2 percent since its launch in August 2016. At the end of March 2017, it outperformed BSE500 by 380bps and 513 bps over Nifty, driven by strong performance by stocks like Pokarna, Federal Bank, GSPL, Minda Industries and Britannia.

“The strong liquidity flow is likely to keep the markets buoyant and we are seeing incremental buying on all the dips. We continue to like selective stocks, which we believe is better way than broader market play,” the brokerage house said in its report.

Here are ten stocks that are present in the portfolio with a long call and a high upside potential.

1. JSW Energy | Target: Rs 106 | Upside: 58 percent

The brokerage firm says that the 650-MW contract is expected to provide short term relief to Vijaynagar plant by enabling 80 percent PLF in 4QFY17E/1QFY18E. Moreover, Barmer and Hydro plants should provide balance to overall portfolio with 91 percent of its 2.5 GW capacity contracted on regulated return + incentives.

2. Sadbhav Infrastructure | Target: Rs 141 | Upside: 41 percent

The research firm expects the stock to rerate due to improving traffic scenario across Indian roads. This will lead to higher toll revenues from operational projects, improvement in profitability due to refinancing of its operational projects & further revenue ramp up expected from its Hybrid Annuity projects portfolio, it said in the report.

3. Avanti Feeds | Target: Rs 1,070 | Upside: 24 percent

With operationalizing of new shrimp processing facility in early FY18, the shrimp feed manufacturer is all set to ride the next phase of growth. “We estimate revenue/EPS CAGR (FY17E-19E) of 27 percent and 28 percent with RoE of 35 percent/34 percent

in FY18/19 respectively,” it said in a report.

4. Federal Bank | Target: Rs 130 | Upside: 21 percent

Equirus expects increased contribution from non-home market and healthy generation from Fedfina (its financial services entity) to lead to 20 percent loan book CAGR between FY17E and FY19E. This will be complemented by healthy margins (3.3 percent) on

the back of retail deposits growth and expect 21.5 percent NII CAGR between FY17E-FY19E, it added.

5. Infosys | Target: Rs 1,113 | Upside: 21 percent

“The medium term view for the stock remains optimistic led by Infosys’ ability to participate in newer technology deals, healthy deal signings (12M backlog up 36% yoy) and margin expansion,” it said in its report. In fact, the current correction presents attractive entry points, it added.

6. ICICI Bank | Target: Rs 324 | Upside: 16 percent

The brokerage firm sees eventual loss being contained at Rs 26,000 crore. “Rating profile of the bank is improving as 70 percent of incremental lending during FY14-FY16, and strong retail franchise will continue to drive healthy pre-provisioning profits,” it said in the report.

7. Power Mech Projects | Target: Rs 633 | Upside: 14 percent

It sees robust order book driving execution visibility in FY18 and Fy19 estimates. “Sluggishness in the domestic ETC market is likely to be offset by higher share of O&M, AMC and international market,” the brokerage said in the report.

8. Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation | Target: Rs 137 | Upside: 10 percent

Discounted prices of imported coal -major reason behind volume drop of GMDC over last two years. Now with higher imported coal prices, we expect large customers (who had mainly shifted to imported coal) to come back to GMDC.

9. Pokarna | Target: Rs 1,615 | Upside: 9 percent

The company is among few listed granite firms with fully integrated operations from captive quarries to own marketing. “In quartz, there is huge opportunity to capitalise in USA market. Tie up with IKEA is expected further boost sales,” the report added.

10. CCL Products India | Target: Rs 366 | Upside: 8 percent

Higher contribution from value added products will result in better EBITDA margins. 'Continental' brand commands better margins and is receiving good response from customers. Also, Brazil's conundrum likely to create bigger opportunities for CCL, the brokerage said in its report.