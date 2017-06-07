HDFC to raise Rs 2,000 cr via bonds to augment long term funds

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd will raise Rs 2,000 crore through a private placement basis by issuing bonds to shore up long term capital.

HDFC Ltd, which is the largest mortgage lender in the country, said it will issue secured redeemable non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis to raise a total of Rs 2,000 crore.

The issue will open on Thursday and close on the same day.

"The object of the issue is to augment the long-term resources of the corporation. The proceeds of the present issue would be utilised for financing/refinancing the housing finance business requirements of the Corporation," it said in a regulatory filing.

The bonds carrying coupon rate of 7.60 percent are set to mature in June 2020.

HDFC said only the persons who are specifically addressed through a communication are eligible to apply for the debentures. No other persons can apply, it stated.

Stock of the company today closed 0.37 percent down at Rs 1,600.05 apiece on BSE.