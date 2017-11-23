Have year-end target for Brent at USD 68/bbl: David Lennox

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, David Lennox, Analyst at Fat Prophets discussed where the crude is headed.

We have kept our year-end target for Brent at about USD 68 per barrel, he said.

On supply cut from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) up till March, he mentioned that, the market's expectations is that the OPEC will extend the ceiling beyond the end of March, he added.

We believe that demand for crude will increase in 2018, said Lennox.