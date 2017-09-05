Happy Teachers Day! These 20 stocks from D-Street gurus' portfolios rose up to 245%

Happy Teacher's Day, investors! And, when it comes to D-Street you can’t ignore the big bull, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala who has been an inspiration to a lot of investors, and Vijay Kedia who started identifying multibaggers from the age of 19.

We might not have learned the art of investing directly from these market mavens but have got inspired from their investing style one way or the other.

Be it value investing, staying in the stock for long term, avoid the buzz focus on quality, identifying strong management and product life cycle are various investment mantras which we all have learned from these icons of D-Street.

The big bulls of D-Street, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala does not really like to be called as the Warren Buffett of India, but his investment style is quite similar. Like Buffett, Jhunjhunwala remains invested in the stock for a long haul and builds his positions when others are turning away.

Jhunjhunwala who is believed to have Midas touch started his journey in the year 1985. A Chartered Accountant by education and a trader by profession picked up plenty of stocks which have given multibagger returns.

Jhunjhnwala’s friend Vijay Kedia found his love in equities at the tender age of 19. He is fond of midcaps over largecaps as they offer the maximum potential to turn into a multibagger. His guru mantra is to invest like a ‘Bull’, sit like a ‘Bear’ and watch like an ‘Eagle’.

Vijay Kedia guru when it comes to investing is his friend Rakesh Jhunjhunwala even though their investments are totally different, he said in an interview with Moneycontrol.

We have collated a list of 20 stocks in which top market mavens have picked up considerable stake in those companies as per June quarter.

Among Rakesh Jhunjhunwala’s top bets Geojit Financial Services is the top performer in which he holds over 7 percent stake. The stock has rallied as much as 245 percent so far in the year 2017.

Another big multibagger from his portfolio is Titan Company in which he holds 6.6 percent stake in the company, followed by Escorts, NCC and Autoline Industries in which he holds 6-9 percent as of the quarter ended June.

Vijay Kedia is valued for his understanding of the economy and the stock-market. He has weathered many Bull and Bear markets cycles in his stock market life of nearly 28 years now.

His investment covers stocks from Automobile, Infrastructure, Consumer Goods, Real Estate, FMCG, Chemicals etc. He has multifaceted knowledge of the capital market and related areas.

One of his top performing stock, ABC Bearings, in which he holds 4.7 percent stake rose 182 percent. Apart from that, Kedia is positive on Sudarshan Chemicals, TCPL Packaging, Cera Sanitary, as well as Karnataka Bank.

The media shy investor, Ashish Kacholia, who is known for his multibagger mid and small-cap picks, might help you in picking hidden gems in the mid and smallcap space.

