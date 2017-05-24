App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 24, 2017 08:50 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

GST rates negative for beverage, paint sector: Surendra Goyal

The government has tried to align the new rates close to existing rates, so the impact may not be very significant for most segments, says Surendra Goyal of Citi.

GST rates negative for beverage, paint sector: Surendra Goyal
Surendra Goyal
Surendra Goyal
Director & Head of Research | Citi India

Surendra Goyal of Citi said, "The government has tried to align the new rates close to existing rates, so the impact may not be very significant for most segments. Likely positive impact to be on consumer staples, capital goods and thermal power producers."

"Likely negative impact will be on alcoholic beverages and paints. Should be neutral to marginally positive for ITC. Possibly negative for certain services that will fall in the 18 percent category," he said.

tags #MARKET OUTLOOK #Surendra Goyal

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.