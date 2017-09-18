Govt spending in FY19 to be key; HUL, Titan, L&T, Eicher Motors top picks: Macquarie

The brokerage house moved from an overweight stance on IT from underweight earlier, with HCL Tech as a top pick.

Inderjeet Bhatia of Macquarie said domestic liquidity is a sign of financialisation of savings but also the lack of options to invest in productive enterprises.

A significant primary market pipeline along with large government issuances will challenge market valuations, according to him.

He said government spending in FY19 would be key thing.

He expects risk to earnings turnaround in FY19, as consumption is not likely to be strong. Earnings recovery in FY19 should be 15 percent against street expectations of 21 percent, he feels.

"Our stock selection is entirely bottom-up based either on the maintaining of trend growth or on significant earnings upgrades over consensus," he said.

He added that the house continued its overweight stance on private banks, infra, materials and autos and underweight on pharma, telecom, NBFCs and PSU banks.