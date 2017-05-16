Govt serious about resolving NPL mess, add weight on SBI: CLSA

The government recently passed new reform to solve asset quality problem that has been hitting banks' balance sheet for more than two years.

Experts feel the government wants to clean this NPA mess as early as possible.

"Meetings with senior bureaucrats and industry experts give us confidence that the government is serious about resolving the NPL mess. A few cases might be resolved in the next 2-3 months itself," Mahesh Nandurkar of CLSA said.

He further said the common scepticism is that several government/RBI attempts in the past haven't worked out. But this time the back is against the wall and if a resolution is not found soon enough, both the banks and the government will have to pay a financial price in FY18 itself, he feels.

A resolution would be positive for corporate banks in general and PSU banks in particular, Nandurkar believes.

In addition, "We were assured that 'Housing for all' remains a key focus area for the government and its funding will not be a constraint, especially for the 'housing loan subsidy' component," he said.

More monies will be made available if demand surges, which is likely, according to him. In model portfolio, the research house reduced the weight on Power Grid and added SBI.