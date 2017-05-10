App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Travel café
  • Real Assets
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 10, 2017 07:06 PM IST |

Good profit margin and high dividend payout: Do you own these stocks?

Good profit margin and high dividend payout: Do you own these stocks?

Ritesh Presswala & Krishna Karwa

Moneycontrol News

Stock selection based on fundamentals can sometimes be an arduous task, given the extensive research it may involve.

Generally, investors prefer companies that post good profit margins consistently as they indicate how well a company can maximize its revenues and/or control its costs relative to peers.

However, a company with low profit margin isn't necessarily an unattractive investment proposition since various other reasons influence financial performance and stock price. Moreover, past results may not be a leading indicator of future prospects.

Through a Moneycontrol study, we came across 13 companies from the BSE universe which reported net profit margins in excess of 20 percent in each of the last three financial years (FY15, FY16, and FY17).

Not surprisingly, investors also earned good returns on most of these stocks. Barring three (TCS, Infosys and GE Shipping), each beat the Sensex.

The best performers -- Deep Industries, JM Financial, and Ajanta Pharma -- notched up 588 percent, 361 percent, and 334 percent absolute return, respectively, over a three-year time horizon.

There are also companies (Bajaj Corp, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Infosys) that not only delivered steady results but also paid out a minimum of 40 percent of their annual profit as dividend each year.

PAT_Margin_Dividend_Payout

Multibaggers_PAT_Margin

tags #Market Edge

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.