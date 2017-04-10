Gold up on risk-averse sentiment ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

Gold prices edged up on Thursday on a weaker dollar and as appetite for risky assets such as equities waned ahead of a tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.1 percent to $1,256 per ounce by 0100 GMT. U.S. gold futures climbed as much as 1 percent to $1,260.80 and was last up 0.7 percent at $1,257.

* On Tuesday, spot gold hit its highest since Feb. 27 at $1,261.15.

* Investors were cautious ahead of a potentially tense meeting between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, the first between the world's two most powerful leaders.

* Topping the agenda at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida will be whether he makes good on his threat to use U.S.-China trade ties to pressure Beijing to do more to rein in its nuclear-armed neighbour North Korea.

* Lingering fears of a possible trade war kept Asian markets on edge.

* The dollar index fell 0.1 percent to 100.450.

* U.S. Federal Reserve's March minutes on Wednesday showed most policymakers think the central bank should take steps to begin trimming its $4.5 trillion balance sheet later this year as long as the economic data holds up.

* The ADP National Employment Report showed that U.S. private employers added 263,000 jobs in March, beating economists' forecasts of 187,000 additions.

* Euro zone businesses enjoyed their best quarter in six years at the start of 2017 and although growth was not quite as fast as a flash estimate, the upturn was broad-based, a survey suggested on Wednesday.

* Greece and its international lenders remained at odds in talks to release fresh bailout loans to Athens on Wednesday as Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said a deal was needed this week and accused creditors of 'playing games' and causing delays.

* China's Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd is in advanced talks to buy a 50 percent stake in Barrick Gold Corp's Veladero gold mine in Argentina, people familiar with the process told Reuters even as the Canadian miner grappled with a pipe rupture at the site.

* ABN AMRO said on Wednesday it sees 2017 average gold price forecast at $1,254 per ounce and the 2017 average silver price forecast at $18.3 per ounce.

* UBS on Wednesday tempered its gold price expectations. It expects gold to average $1,300 per ounce for 2017 from $1,350 previously and $1,325 for 2018 from $1,450 previously.