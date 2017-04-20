Apr 20, 2017 08:25 AM IST | Source: Reuters
Gold steady on geopolitical worries amid firmer dollar
Gold held firm on Thursday, after falling as much as 1 percent the previous day, as tensions surrounding North Korea and the upcoming French presidential election offered support to the safe-haven asset amid a firmer dollar.
Gold held firm on Thursday, after falling as much as 1 percent the previous day, as tensions surrounding North Korea and the upcoming French presidential election offered support to the safe-haven asset amid a firmer dollar.