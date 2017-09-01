App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Sep 01, 2017 08:18 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold steady near nine-and-a-month highs as North Korea tensions persist

U.S. consumer spending rose slightly less than expected in July and annual inflation advanced at its slowest pace in more than 1-1/2 years, diminishing expectations of an interest rate increase in December.

Gold steady near nine-and-a-month highs as North Korea tensions persist

Gold prices held steady on Friday near 9-1/2 month highs touched earlier this week as simmering tensions over the Korean peninsula fuelled safe haven demand.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was little changed at $1,321.20 per ounce as of 0022 GMT and was on track for a weekly gain of more than 2 percent. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up 0.4 percent at $1,326.80.

* U.S. consumer spending rose slightly less than expected in July and annual inflation advanced at its slowest pace in more than 1-1/2 years, diminishing expectations of an interest rate increase in December.

* The dollar surrendered early gains against a basket of major currencies, pressured by simmering tensions on the Korean peninsula.

* Investors are awaiting a monthly U.S. payrolls report to be released on Friday.

* South Korean and Japanese jets joined exercises with two supersonic U.S. B-1B bombers above and near the Korean peninsula on Thursday, two days after North Korea sharply raised tension by firing a missile over Japan.

* The United States has told Russia to close its consulate in San Francisco and buildings in Washington and New York that house trade missions, the State Department said on Thursday, in retaliation for Moscow cutting the U.S. diplomatic presence in Russia.

* U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday that Hurricane Harvey could bring forward the deadline by which the nation's debt ceiling needs to be raised and that he is open to the borrowing cap being dealt with as part of a wider bill.

* GraniteShares Gold Trust , an exchange-traded fund (ETF), began trading on Aug. 31.

* The U.S. Mint sold 9,500 ounces of American Eagle gold coins in August, down 42.4 percent from the previous month.

* Greece plans to start an arbitration process next month to settle its differences with Canada's Eldorado Gold Corp over its gold mine development plans in northern Greece.

tags #Commodities #gold and silver #Spot gold

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.