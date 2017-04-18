Apr 18, 2017 07:39 AM IST | Source: Reuters
Gold slips on firmer dollar, but North Korea worries offer support
Gold prices edged down on Tuesday, after hitting a five-month high in the previous session, on a firmer dollar and higher US Treasury yields, but simmering geopolitical tensions over North Korea continued to offer support.
Gold prices edged down on Tuesday, after hitting a five-month high in the previous session, on a firmer dollar and higher US Treasury yields, but simmering geopolitical tensions over North Korea continued to offer support.