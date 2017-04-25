App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets business
Apr 25, 2017 07:46 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold slides after French election revives risk appetite

Centrist Emmanuel Macron took a big step towards the French presidency on Sunday by winning the first round of voting, with the latest opinion polls showing him as strong favourite to beat far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the final run-off.

Gold slides after French election revives risk appetite

Gold fell more than 1 percent on Monday, after the market's favoured French presidential candidate won the first round of the country's election, but prices pared losses as U.S. Treasury yields came off their highs.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron took a big step towards the French presidency on Sunday by winning the first round of voting, with the latest opinion polls showing him as strong favourite to beat far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the final run-off.

The news represented a defeat for anti-European Union forces on the right and left of French politics, sent European shares and the euro vaulting higher and sparked a sell-off in safe-haven bullion.

Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at $1,275 an ounce by 3:19 p.m. EDT (1919 GMT), having touched its lowest in nearly two weeks at $1,265.90. U.S. gold futures settled down 0.9 percent at $1,277.50.

Gold came off its lows as the U.S. dollar index rebounded from a 5-1/2-month low and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields pared gains made earlier in the session.

"For the moment some of the tail risk in the form of a shock win by any of the other candidates has been averted. We see more downside in the very short term, leading up to the (French election) run-off in two weeks," said Societe Generale analyst Robin Bhar.

He added, however, that a weaker dollar and simmering geopolitical tensions in North Korea and the Middle East were probably enough to keep gold underpinned at about $1,250.

"We have shifted our three-month view to bearish from bullish, targeting $1,200/oz from $1,300/oz previously," said Giovanni Staunovo, analyst for UBS Chief Investment Office, adding that two factors drove this short-term view.

"The market is now underpricing our view of two additional Fed rate hikes this year and the prospect of a balance sheet reduction (and) easing political risks."

In the wider markets, global equity markets rallied to send a gauge of world stock indexes to a record high.

"The predominant factor (for gold) will be the retreat of risk aversion," Simona Gambarini, analyst at Capital Economics, told the Reuters Global Gold Forum.

Escalating geopolitical tensions had prompted speculators to increase their bullish position in COMEX gold to a five-month high in the week to April 18, official data showed.

Spot silver was down 0.2 percent at $17.85 an ounce after touching a one-month low of $17.65.

Platinum was down 1 percent at $961.20, while palladium <XPD=> rose 0.6 percent to $796.50.

tags #Commodities #Federal Reserve #Gold #silver

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.