Apr 13, 2017 07:39 AM IST

Gold hits five-month high on weaker dollar, geopolitical tensions

Gold hit a five-month peak on Thursday as the US dollar slid after President Donald Trump said he preferred lower interest rates with the greenback "too strong", and amid rising tensions over US relations with Russia and North Korea.

