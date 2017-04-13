Apr 13, 2017 07:39 AM IST | Source: Reuters
Gold hits five-month high on weaker dollar, geopolitical tensions
Gold hit a five-month peak on Thursday as the US dollar slid after President Donald Trump said he preferred lower interest rates with the greenback "too strong", and amid rising tensions over US relations with Russia and North Korea.
Gold hit a five-month peak on Thursday as the US dollar slid after President Donald Trump said he preferred lower interest rates with the greenback "too strong", and amid rising tensions over US relations with Russia and North Korea.