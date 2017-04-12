Apr 12, 2017 08:29 AM IST | Source: Reuters
Gold hits five-month high, geopolitical worries drive flight to safety
Gold hit a 5-month high on Wednesday after rising nearly 2 percent in the previous session, with investors seeking refuge in safe-haven assets due to rising tensions over U.S. relations with Russia and North Korea.
Gold hit a 5-month high on Wednesday after rising nearly 2 percent in the previous session, with investors seeking refuge in safe-haven assets due to rising tensions over U.S. relations with Russia and North Korea.