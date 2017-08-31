App
Aug 31, 2017 12:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures slide on weak global cues

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in October were trading lower by Rs 124, or 0.42 percent, to Rs 29,431 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 749 lots.

Gold futures slide on weak global cues

Gold prices fell 0.42 percent to Rs 29,431 per 10 grams in futures trade as participants cut down bets amid a weak global trend.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for delivery in October were trading lower by Rs 124, or 0.42 percent, to Rs 29,431 per 10 grams in a business turnover of 749 lots.

Also, the metal for delivery in December declined by Rs 102, or 0.34 percent, to Rs 29,600 per 10 grams in five lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices to the weak trend overseas as the dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies, eroding demand for precious metals.

Meanwhile, gold was trading 0.41 per cent down at USD 1,302.70 an ounce in Singapore.

