Apr 17, 2017 11:15 AM IST | Source: PTI

Gold futures advance Rs 50 on global cues

Analysts said, speculators widened their bets, tracking a firming global trend due to continued geopolitical tensions which boosted the metal's appeal as a haven asset and influenced gold futures here.

Gold prices rose Rs 50 to Rs 29,459 per ten grams in futures trading today as speculators raised bets, tracking a firming trend overseas.

Gold for delivery in June spurted Rs 50, or 0.17 percent, to Rs 29,459 per 10 grams, in a business turnover of 725 lots.

Globally, gold traded at USD 1,291.60 an ounce in Singapore.

