Gold futures advance Rs 50 on global cues

Gold prices rose Rs 50 to Rs 29,459 per ten grams in futures trading today as speculators raised bets, tracking a firming trend overseas.

Analysts said, speculators widened their bets, tracking a firming global trend due to continued geopolitical tensions which boosted the metal's appeal as a haven asset and influenced gold futures here.

Globally, gold traded at USD 1,291.60 an ounce in Singapore.