App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Dec 04, 2017 10:50 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold dips as dollar shines after US Senate clears tax bill

The Senate narrowly approved the overhaul on Saturday, moving the Republican Party and President Donald Trump a big step closer to their goal of slashing taxes for businesses and the rich while offering everyday Americans a mixed bag of changes.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices fell in Asian trade on Monday, as the dollar gained on expectations that the United States' economy will expand further after the Senate passed a bill to overhaul the country's tax system.

The Senate narrowly approved the overhaul on Saturday, moving the Republican Party and President Donald Trump a big step closer to their goal of slashing taxes for businesses and the rich while offering everyday Americans a mixed bag of changes.

The dollar rebounded to a two-week high on Monday after taking a brief hit on Friday on news that Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to President Trump, pleaded guilty to lying to the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation about his contacts with Russia.

"On the opening we kept lower and that was really a function of the weekend ... decision on the tax through the Senate," said a Hong Kong-based gold trader.

related news

Spot gold was down 0.5 percent at $1,274.21 an ounce by 0336 GMT after rising 0.5 percent on Friday.

U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $1,277.30 an ounce.

"For short-term I'm looking for a test down to the 200 (day moving average) around $1,267 generally because of the seasonality and rejection of $1,290," the trader said.

"Whatever is happening to the dollar and the yield curve, you've got to be watching that."

Two Federal Reserve policymakers urged caution in raising interest rates on Friday, saying that the flattening of the yield curve was a signal that the central bank should proceed slowly.

The U.S. central bank is widely expected to raise benchmark interest rates for the third time this year at its monetary policy meeting next week.

Higher rates tend to boost the dollar, making the greenback-denominated gold more expensive for buyers using other currencies. An increase in rates also reduces the incentive for investors to hold onto the non-interest-bearing metal.

Holdings in the SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 1.02 percent to 848.11 tonnes on Friday.

Hedge funds and money managers raised their net-long positions in COMEX gold in the week to Nov. 28, U.S. data showed on Friday.

In other precious metals, silver was down 0.4 percent at $16.37 an ounce.

Platinum was 0.6 percent lower at $932 an ounce while palladium inched up about 0.1 percent to $1,020.70.

tags #Commodities #Donald Trump #gold and silver

most popular

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

Stay with winners! More than 100 stocks hit fresh record high in November which rose up to 50%

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

India has the potential to become a $10 trillion economy by 2030: Mukesh Ambani

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Nissan sues India over outstanding dues; seeks over $770 million

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.