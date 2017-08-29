App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Aug 29, 2017 08:10 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Gold climbs to nine-a-half-month high on rising North Korea tensions

Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,316.66 an ounce by 0048 GMT, after earlier touching its highest since early November at $1,322.33. It gained 1.4 percent in the previous session.

Gold climbs to nine-a-half-month high on rising North Korea tensions

The price of gold rose to its highest in nine and a half months on Tuesday as mounting geopolitical tensions over North Korea's launch of a missile that flew over Japan stoked demand for safe-haven assets, while weighing heavily on the dollar and equities.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.5 percent to $1,316.66 an ounce by 0048 GMT, after earlier touching its highest since early November at $1,322.33. It gained 1.4 percent in the previous session.

* U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up 0.5 percent to $1,322.20 per ounce.

* U.S. stock futures and Asian share markets tumbled on Tuesday, while the yen jumped to four-month highs against the dollar after North Korea's missile flew over northern Japan, setting up a tense start to trading for markets in the region.

* South Korea and Japan said the missile North Korea launched early on Tuesday landed in Pacific waters east of Hokkaido after flying over the northern Japanese island, in a sharp escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula.

* President Donald Trump said on Monday he hoped a government shutdown would not be necessary over his demand that the U.S. Congress fund his proposed wall along the southern border with Mexico.

* The U.S. goods trade deficit increased in July as exports fell, suggesting that trade would make a modest contribution to economic growth in the third quarter.

* The European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday he was concerned at the slow progress of Brexit talks, while his British counterpart David Davis called for "imagination and flexibility" to move on.

* As bond markets brace for an end to ECB stimulus, reinvesting funds from maturing bonds the bank holds could prevent the kind of "taper tantrum" that sent yields soaring in 2013 after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled an end to its bond-buying scheme.

* Gasoline prices surged to two-year highs on Monday as Tropical Storm Harvey knocked out several refineries and disrupted fuel production, while a back up in crude supplies pushed U.S. crude oil futures down more than 2.5 percent.

* The Indian Commodity Exchange (ICEX) launched the world's first diamond futures contracts on Monday to provide exporters with a hedging tool.

tags #Commodities #Federal Reserve #gold and silver #North Korea

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.