Global weakness drags Sensex, Nifty for 2nd day but midcap outperforms

Equity benchmarks extended losses for second day Wednesday, with the Nifty closing below 9650 on profit booking and weakness in global peers.

The fall could be on the back of likely outflow of money after addition of China A-shares in MSCI Emerging Markets Index. Investors also remained cautious ahead of GST rollout from July 1 and RBI minutes due later today.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 13.89 points at 31,283.64 and the 50-shrae NSE Nifty slipped 19.90 points to 9,633.60.

The MSCI decided to add China A-shares to its benchmark MSCI Emerging Markets Index, with an initial weightage of 0.73 percent. Experts feel the inclusion of 222 China A large cap stocks is unlikely to have any major impact on India but there may be outflow of around USD 215 million in the near term due to rebalance of portfolios across the globe by fund managers.

On the global front, European markets were lower after further correction in oil prices. France's CAC, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE were down 0.3-1 percent at the time of writing this article.

Asia also ended mostly lower, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng down 0.6 percent and Japan's Nikkei down 0.5 percent but China's Shanghai gained 0.5 percent on addition of China A shares in MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

Back home, the broader markets outperformed benchmarks despite negative breadth, closing flat with a positive bias. About 1,366 shares declined against 1,263 advancing shares on the exchange.

More to come..