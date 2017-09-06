Global uncertainty to keep markets choppy; 4 stocks which can give up to 12% return

Way2Wealth

Last week Nifty consolidated in a broad range of 200 points (9980-9780). Due to consolidation, daily chart formed a Symmetrical triangle pattern and index confirmed its breakout from said Triangle pattern in Friday’s session.

However, due to geopolitical tension, Nifty nosedived sharply on Monday and entered inside the triangle pattern. The said development has diminished the bullish sentiment.

Going forward, Nifty has an immediate support near 9,850 below which strong support comes near 9,780. Any sustained move below 9,780 will certainly allow bears to take charge of the index and we may see index to retest the daily swing low of 9,685.

On the other side, 9980 -10020 will act as a near term hurdle and only a decisive move above this level will allow the index to retest its all-time high of 10,138.

Options data also indicate towards a range bound movement for the month of September. Heavy call writing has been seen at 10000 strike option and that will act as strong supply zone for Nifty whereas on lower end put writing at 9700 will prove as a support zone.

Here is the list of four stocks which can give up to 12% return in the short term:

M&M Financial: BUY| Target Rs474| Stop Loss Rs409| Time frame 12 to 15 trading sessions| Return 8%

Looking at the weekly chart, stock confirmed its breakout from Bullish Cup & Handle pattern near Rs390 during late July 2017 and rallied towards Rs435.

Subsequently, stock consolidated and formed a triangle pattern on the daily charts. During last week, stock confirmed its break from triangle pattern and closed at an all-time high. The weekly RSI (14) is trading above 60 levels which support our hypothesis.

The pattern target of Cup & Handle comes near Rs528 with a medium to long term perspective. However, the triangle breakout target comes near Rs474.

Considering the above technical evidence, we recommend traders to buy this stock in a range of 420-416 with a price target of 474 and a stop loss of 390.

Apollo Tyres: BUY| Target Rs275| Stop Loss Rs237| Time frame 10 to 12 trading sessions| Return 9%

After posting an all-time high of around Rs288, the stock witnessed a decent profit booking slide towards Rs246. The level of Rs246 coincided with the daily 89-EMA.

Also, the daily RSI (14) took support near 40 as a result stock witnessed decent bounce during last week. Looking at the weekly chart, the stock has formed a three point bearish divergence which was followed by Positive Reversal during last week.

Due to last week rally, the weekly candle resembles a Dragonfly Doji pattern. The said pattern will be activated if the stock closes above candle high of 258. The weekly Higher Top Higher Bottom formation is still intact.

Long unwinding pressure was seen that dragged stock towards 250 levels. However, our view remains bullish for short term and we recommend traders to buy this stock in a range of 250-246 with a price target of 275. Stop loss should be placed below 237.

ONGC: BUY| Target Rs180| Stop loss Rs151| Time Frame 15 to 21 trading session| Return 11%

Looking at the weekly chart, after posting a high of around 210 stock reversed sharply. Subsequently, the fall got arrested near 155 which coincided with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of its entire move from the bottom of around 120 to 210.

The daily RSI (14) indicates a possible shift in range. Hence, we expect this stock to rebound in coming trading session and recommend traders to buy this stock at the current level of 161 with a price target of 180. Stop loss should be placed below 151.

NMDC: BUY| Target Rs150| Stop Loss Rs120.50| Time frame 15 to 20 trading session| Return 12%

Looking at the weekly chart, the stock managed to cross and closed above its previous week hurdle of 130.40. The weekly RSI (14) has also confirmed its breakout on RSI (14) chart.

The daily 9-45 EMA is positive indicating that the current trend is up. Hence, we believe the stock has potential to move higher in a coming trading session.

We advocate traders to buy this stock in a range of 132.50 to 130.50 with a price target of 150. A stop loss should be placed below Rs120.50.

Disclaimer: The author is Head Technical Research, Way2Wealth Brokers Pvt. Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.