Global rally on Macron victory in France drives Indian markets ahead

Moneycontrol News

Driven by a rally in global indices, which cheered the victory of Emmanuel Macron in the French Presidential elections, Indian markets began the week on a positive note. Moreover, a rally in banks, cements and realty aided the upmove. However, some selling pressure was also witnessed, which led to the market ending off the day’s high points.

The 30-share Sensex closed up 67.35 points at 29926.15, while the Nifty ended 25.40 points higher at 9310.70. Market breadth, however, was narrow as 1,634 shares advanced against a decline of 1,155 shares declined, while 178 shares were unchanged. Total market turnover was seen at Rs 3.26 lakh crore.

Ambuja Cements, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints and Lupin gained the most on both indices, while ITC, HDFC and BPCL lost the most.

"Mergers in the cement space and positivity in construction and allied sectors kept markets buoyant. Earlier in the day, French electoral outcome’s positivity was dented weak Chinese data, but oil’s rise and Saudi and Russia’s readiness to extend production cuts could keep US equities northbound,” Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said in a statement.

On the indices front, the Nifty Bank outperformed during the day’s trade, with ICICI Bank leading the rally. The index closed nearly three-fourth of a percent higher.

Meanwhile, midcaps witnessed a stellar performance as the Nifty midcap index ended over half a percent higher. Proctor and Gamble and Motherson Sumi gained during the day’s trade.

Experts, however, are now turning cautious of this rally now. “The midcap index is trading at historically high valuations…PE multiples [of this kind] are something that we have never seen before,” Nilesh Shah, MD & CEO of Envision Capital told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Meanwhile, the Nifty IT outperformed during the day, led by Tech Mahindra and Infosys which lead the charge.

Among commodities, oil prices gave up early gains on Monday, as the market weighed news from OPEC and other producers about prolonging output cuts against data showing the recovery in U.S. drilling had extended for a year.

Brent crude was up just 3 percent at USD 49.13 a barrel by 0959 GMT (5.59 a.m. ET), after trading as high as USD 49.92 earlier in the session. U.S. light crude was also little moved at USD 46.28 a barrel, down from an intra-day high of USD 46.98.

“Global investors heaved a sigh of relief and turned positive after the pro-EU centrist Emmanuel Macron won the French presidency. Barring FMCG and metals indices, all other sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded with gains,” Karthikraj Lakshmanan, Senior Fund Manager – Equities, BNP Paribas Mutual Fund, said in a statement.

On the stock-specific front, cement makers ACC and Ambuja Cements surged between 3 and 5.8 percent respectively on the back of possible merger of the companies.

ACC and Ambuja Cements in their respective board meeting decided to commence an evaluation of a potential merger of both companies with a view to combine the strengths of both businesses so as to benefit all stakeholders.

Banking stocks ICICI Bank, SBI surged around 1 percent after the RBI empowered bankers to bypass the Board approval and implement a decision with the assent of 60 percent lenders and 50 percent of borrowers. “Any non-adherence to these instructions and timelines specified under the Framework shall attract monetary penalties on the concerned banks,” RBI said in a notification on its website late Friday.

In retail, Avenue Supermarts, the operator of D-Mart, lost over 3 percent as the stock witnessed profit booking as well as a sell call by a brokerage. “The stock at CMP is trading at 49X FY2019E P/E, expensive in our view,” it said.

Information technology (IT) stocks found some buying interest, with Tech Mahindra and Infosys gaining around 2 percent. “These are fantastic long-term investment opportunities. Valuations are cheap and no matter what the headwinds are, the companies are still growing,” Shah told the channel.

Meanwhile, state-owned entity HUDCO saw its issue being subscribed 57 percent as of 4:00 pm. Going forward, the Street will witness a new listing on Tuesday as textbook publisher S Chand & Co will make its debut on exchanges tomorrow.