you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 22, 2017 11:56 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Global markets better compared to India; continue to be negative on pharma: Samir Arora

On telecom space he is negative as well, adding that he will look to short PSU banks going forward.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Equity benchmarks have been back on the bullish track in the past few sessions, largely after Moody’s upgraded India’s sovereign rating.

Whether this momentum will continue and will there be higher highs before the year-end? Samir Arora of Helios Capital is bullish on the market. Having said that, India is still a catching up story and will follow consistently as global setup is in a better shape, Arora told CNBC-TV18 in an interview.

Speaking on sectors, Arora said that he is negative on the pharma space. A similar stance applies to telecom space, he said, adding that he will look to short PSU banks going forward.

Among NBFCs, he highlighted how he never had high weightage on this space. Meanwhile, in case of consumption themes he recommends against buying global plays and focus on domestic stories.

