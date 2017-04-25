Global cues to add spark but there may be volatility; 4 stocks to buy on dips

By Abnish Kumar Sudhanshu Amrapali Aadya Trading & Investments

Reacting to the positive development back home and abroad, the market started the week with a gain of more than half a percent on Monday.

Market across the world reacted positively to the win of the centrist candidate in the first round of French election, reducing the risk of Brexit like shock.

On the domestic front, the prime minister has asked centre and state to act together to implement the GST and making the GST stronger reform. A technical check of the market shows stronger buildup which is good news for the bulls.

The Nifty at the closing of the day formed a strong bull candle which is not just engulfed Friday’s selling but also extended beyond. The Nifty has formed a base around 9,100 and bulls are actively protecting that point.

In previous week, Nifty tested a low of 9,070 twice and it seemed to have enough support at that point. On the higher side resistance could be faced at 9,250. An enlarged daily chart shows higher bottom formation which indicates a bullish continuation.

Further bullishness is supported by global cues to add spark but there may be volatility ahead on the event of April series F&O expiry scheduled on Thursday.

Top 4 stock recommendation based on various technical parameters for the short term:

BEML: BUY| Target: Rs 1,425| Stop Loss Rs 1,360| Upside 3%

On the intraday charts, the stock has formed a cup and handle pattern. Formation of this pattern after a sharp rally is an indication of a bullish continuation and the breakout is set to happen.

Further, it is holding comfortable above its short-term MA of 20-days during the bottom of the cup pattern. The relative strength index (RSI) has also turned positive from an oversold level seen a couple of days back. It now trades around 60, yet to reach the overbought level.

Hindalco: BUY| Target Rs 204| Stop Loss Rs 186| Upside 7%

On the daily candlestick, it has formed a Doji on Friday followed by a bull candle on Monday. Doji is a sign of an indecisiveness which got the upward direction with the formation of the bull candle on a subsequent day.

It has also managed to close above its short and midterm moving averages placed around Rs189. Trend following momentum indicator, RSI is placed at 52 which is a neutral and MACD also saw a crossover above its signal line which is a bullish sign.

Cadila Healthcare: BUY| Target Rs 468| Stop Loss Rs 444| Upside 3%

The stock is consolidating at the higher end of the range. On the daily chart, it has formed a bullish flag which indicates strong uptrends.

Intraday chart shows a rosy picture which has bottomed out from its short-term lows and on Monday it gave an early sign of a breakout. It is comfortably holding Rs440 levels which is a strong support zone.

Union Bank: BUY| Target Rs 166| Stop Loss 155| Upside 4%

Of late PSU banks are hogging the limelight on hopes of an NPA resolution amid improvements in the economy.

Buyers interest in PSU banking stocks to grow as we approach the quarterly earnings. A technical check of the stock shows three bullish candle on the daily chart which is a bullish continuation and a possible breakout is on the making.