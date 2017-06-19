Global cues lift Sensex 255 pts despite weak market breadth; Nifty Bank up 1%

Moneycontrol News

Equity benchmarks gained momentum and recouped previous week's losses on Monday, with the Sensex rising more than 300 points intraday despite negative market breadth. Positive global cues - especially political developments in Europe - helped the market move towards record closing high.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 255.17 points at 31,311.57 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 69.50 points to 9,657.55, aided by banking & financials, metals, FMCG stocks and Reliance Industries.

The broader markets underperformed benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closing flat. About 1,505 shares declined against 1,200 advancing shares on the BSE.

Globally, all eyes are on political events in Europe as negotiations by UK Brexit Secretary David Davis with European Union will begin soon and French President Emmanuel Macron secured a majority in the parliamentary election over the weekend.

European bourses were higher, with the France's CAC, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE up 0.5-0.9 percent at the time of writing this article. Asian markets also closed higher, with the Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 1 percent.

Reliance Industries was the second leading contributor to Sensex' gains, up 1.5 percent after its subsidiary Jio added 11.2 crore subscribers in May, which was far higher than its peers.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Dr Reddy's Labs shares were down 0.8 percent after the US Food and Drug Administration issued Form 483 issued with one observation to Srikakulam plant (SEZ) unit I.

More to come...