App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Jun 19, 2017 04:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Global cues lift Sensex 255 pts despite weak market breadth; Nifty Bank up 1%

Positive global cues - especially political developments in Europe - helped the market move towards record closing high.

Global cues lift Sensex 255 pts despite weak market breadth; Nifty Bank up 1%

Moneycontrol News

Equity benchmarks gained momentum and recouped previous week's losses on Monday, with the Sensex rising more than 300 points intraday despite negative market breadth. Positive global cues - especially political developments in Europe - helped the market move towards record closing high.

The 30-share BSE Sensex was up 255.17 points at 31,311.57 and the 50-share NSE Nifty rose 69.50 points to 9,657.55, aided by banking & financials, metals, FMCG stocks and Reliance Industries.

The broader markets underperformed benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices closing flat. About 1,505 shares declined against 1,200 advancing shares on the BSE.

Globally, all eyes are on political events in Europe as negotiations by UK Brexit Secretary David Davis with European Union will begin soon and French President Emmanuel Macron secured a majority in the parliamentary election over the weekend.

European bourses were higher, with the France's CAC, Germany's DAX and Britain's FTSE up 0.5-0.9 percent at the time of writing this article. Asian markets also closed higher, with the Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 1 percent.

Reliance Industries was the second leading contributor to Sensex' gains, up 1.5 percent after its subsidiary Jio added 11.2 crore subscribers in May, which was far higher than its peers.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Dr Reddy's Labs shares were down 0.8 percent after the US Food and Drug Administration issued Form 483 issued with one observation to Srikakulam plant (SEZ) unit I.

More to come...

tags #Local Markets #Nifty #Sensex

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.