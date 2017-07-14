Global bond monitor: US, European bonds rally, Canadian bonds extend slump

Moneycontrol News

US treasury yields rose on Friday as strong US economic data supported a high yield trend. European bond yields also rose after the release of the US data.

Here is a quick look at some of the top top bond headlines from across the world.

US Treasury Dept says Social Security funds to run out in 17 years

The US Treasury Department on Thursday said that Social Security, the government’s retirement program for the elderly, will be exhausted in 17 years unless policies are changed.

US treasury yields rise on strong data, soft debt auction

US treasury yields rose on Thursday, after falling for three straight days, gaining on solid US economic data and rise in European bond yields.

South African bonds track strong rand as investors await US data

South African bonds were slightly firmer shortly before midday on Friday, with all eyes on the release of US inflation data for June later in the afternoon.

Canadian bonds extend losses after central bank hikes rates

Canadian government bonds extended their slump, pushing two-year yields to the highest since 2013, the day after the Bank of Canada raised interest rates for the first time in seven years and signaled more tightening may be ahead.

Mexico’s Carstens says bond price manipulation not widespread

Mexico's central bank has not seen signs of widespread price manipulation in the bond market, which is being probed for alleged collusion by a Mexican regulator, Banco de Mexico Governor Agustin

Carstens said on Thursday.

Nigerian govt allots N400.5 million savings bond in July

The Federal Government on Wednesday allotted N400.5 million in its July 2019 and 2020 savings bond sales, the Debt Management Office said.

Italian bank Credito Valtellinese completes NPL securitisation

Credito Valtellinese has completed the securitisation of a €1.4bn portfolio of non-performing loans, becoming the latest Italian bank to make use of a government guarantee scheme designed to encourage transfers of bad debt.

(Compiled by Pranay Lakshminarasimhan)