Global bond monitor: European bonds fall; US, Asian bonds rally

Moneycontrol News

The Chinese central bank on Thursday injected $53 billion into the banking system, thereby signalling to the market that it is easing its stance on deleveraging, which has been causing turmoil among lenders for some time.

The Wall Street Journal reported that European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi might address the future of the central bank's bond-buying programme in his address at the US Fed's Jackson Hole conference in August.

European bond yields rose, while those in US fell after US Federal Reserve chair's Janet Yellen's dovish comments.

Here is a quick look at some of the top top bond headlines from across the world.

China's crackdown on excessive borrowing eases as central bank injects cash

The Chinese central bank on Thursday injected USD 53 billion into the banking system through its medium-term lending facility, thereby signalling to the market that policymakers have eased up on a fierce deleveraging campaign that has caused turmoil among lenders in recent months.

German 10-year bond yield crosses 0.5% mark

Germany's 10-year benchmark bond yield erased all of its early losses and gained to above 0.5 percent after The Wall Street Journal reported that the ECB is likely to signal in September that its asset purchase programme will be gradually wound down next year.

Brazilian bonds gain on news of former president Lula's conviction

Brazilian bonds gained after a news report confirmed former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's conviction on corruption charges.

Bank of Japan may cut inflation forecast, hold off on fiscal easing

The Bank of Japan is expected to raise its economic growth forecasts but cut its rosy inflation outlook next week, reinforcing expectations that it will lag well behind major global central banks in dialing back its stimulus programme.

Nigeria sells local bonds at 16.25 percent, same as inflation rate

Nigeria sold 10-year and 20-year bonds denominated in the local currency at a coupon of 16.25 percent, the same as its inflation rate, in an auction on Wednesday.

Draghi may address future of ECB bond-buying program at Jackson Hole

Mario Draghi, President of the European Central Bank, is expected to address the US Federal Reserve's Jackson Hole conference in August for the first time in 3 years and may give a sign of the ECB's growing confidence in the Eurozone economy and its reduced dependence on monetary stimulus.

Strong flows into Asian bonds unlikely to sustain in second half

Although investors from around the globe have increased their investment into Asian domestic bond markets in the first half of this year, this trend is unlikely to sustain in the second half amid rising interest rates elsewhere, analysts say.

South African bonds rally as rand gains amid risk-on sentiment

South African bonds were trading strong on Thursday, tracking gains in US treasuries, after US Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen's dovish comments led to risk-on sentiment in the market.

(Compiled by Pranay Lakshminarasimhan)