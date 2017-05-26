App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Master Your Money
  • Earnings Special
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 26, 2017 10:11 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Glenmark Pharma rises 3% on ANDA nod to blood pressure drug, credit rating assurance

The company received approval for Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets. It also told the exchanges that S&P Global Ratings had reaffirmed its credit rating as BB as part of annual review cycle.

Glenmark Pharma rises 3% on ANDA nod to blood pressure drug, credit rating assurance

Moneycontrol News

Shares of Glenmark Pharma soared nearly 3 percent intraday on Friday as investors cheered the twin news flow given by the company.

Glenmark Pharma told the bourses that it had received ANDA approvals for Olmesartan Medoxomil tablets, which are used to treat high blood pressure. "Glenmark’s Olmesartan Medoxomil Tablets will be manufactured by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited in its manufacturing facility located in Goa, India.," the company said.

The pharmaceutical major also informed the exchanges that S&P Global Ratings reaffirmed its credit rating as ‘BB' as part of their annual review cycle. In addition, they have affirmed 'BB' issue rating on the senior unsecured notes issued last year.

With the overall weakness in the pharma sector, the stock lost over 31 percent in the past one month, while its three-day loss stood at 5 percent. At 10:06 hrs, the stock was quoting at Rs 620.20, up Rs 8.25, or 1.35 percent on the BSE. It touched an intraday high of Rs 628.70 and an intraday low of Rs 611.95.

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Glenmark Pharma

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.