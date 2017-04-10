German wellness product maker Beurer enters India

Germany-based health and well being firm Beurer GMBH today announced its foray into the Indian market with the launch of a variety of products, including blood pressure monitors and nebulisers. The company, which has operations in more than 100 countries, has tied up with various retail outlets for distribution of its products and has appointed HW International LLC Dubai as its distributor. "Our target is to first of all get recognised as a brand because so far nobody knows us in India. This will be our first step now to get recognised by our customers," Beurer GMBH Export Director Bernd Lindner told PTI.

Initially, Beurer GMBH plans to launch around 75 products out of its range of 400 items. "The target is to market all the Buerer products in India eventually but as of now we have shortlisted 60-75 products out of the 400 products," he said. The company has started its marketing operations in Bangalore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Delhi and plans to expand further. When asked about investment in India, Linder said, "It is too early to comment about it as it depends on the supply chain". The company is into manufacturing of blood pressure monitors, electric blankets, nebulisers, air purifiers, baby care and sports products, among others. On distribution of Beurer products in India, HW International LLC Dubai Director Sales Marketing Salil VS said the focus is to offer high quality products. "We have been analysing the Indian market for the last 8-9 years and found that many of the low quality items are coming from China without any quality check and has already penetrated this market," he said. Salil further said: "We have to overcome the situation and introduce the quality products".