Geopolitical situation remains a concern but Sensex can still rally 12-13%: Mayuresh Joshi

The base case for the market looks extremely strong despite some headwinds. We will continue to edge higher in September, October and newer highs are not ruled out, Mayuresh Joshi, Fund Manager at Angel Broking, said in an exclusive interview with Kshitij Anand of Moneycontrol.

Q: What is your call on markets for the month of September? August failed to cheer bulls and anecdotal evidence suggests that in six out of last 10 years Sensex closed in green.

A: Whatever the anecdotal evidence is, taking a short-term call is not what I do. But, largely if you look at all the factors that have been at play -- the gross value added (GVA) numbers are out, and were disappointing, IIP is still indicating a very soft print and the global macros are on the mend.

To a large extent, the bond markets have also factored in a couple of rate hikes from the Fed. Our bond domestic markets probably factored in one more rate cut over the next six months.

The geopolitical tensions are more of an outside risk to the market and one cannot be prepared for that. Markets react as and when it happens. But, largely liquidity is something which is driving, which will continue to drive markets going forward.

The flows into SIPs on the domestic side remain strong and buoyant. They are expected to be continuing in the same fashion over the next few months and years. In fact, they might compound. So, domestic liquidity remains strong and there is no alternate asset class at this point in time.

The bond yields and the bond market have rallied in 2016 and in the first two months of 2017. Unless something goes wrong drastically in terms of geopolitical escalation, you probably might not see any risk of assets like gold or commodities getting cleared out.

China is on a soft land. So, putting it in sum-of-the-parts kind of a scenario, I think the base for the market looks extremely strong. I think markets might continue higher in September, October, newer highs are not ruled out.

I am expecting markets to probably carry on where they are. One might argue on valuations but they are not too expensive as well. It depends on the earnings re-rating which everybody is expecting at 12-13 percent.

The market might very well justify the levels at this point in time and they might continue the levels on the higher side. September will be a good month for the market.

Q: The FII selling in the month of August was around about Rs 16,000 crore in Indian equities. Do you think the trend will continue? But, anecdotal evidence suggests that in the last 10 years they have been sellers only for three years.

A: It is a perplexing situation for these guys. If you look at how the market positioning is for them -- developed world versus the emerging world, obviously, the developed markets including the US markets, European markets have done well.

Within the emerging space again very little to choose from. India still stands out on all these factors. Look at the crude scenario which helped us in our fiscal deficit and current deficit scenario being maintained.

Inflation, though, might get pulled up because of GST, but it is still in the range. The foreign flows overall have been quite robust for the year if you take the blip out for a couple of months or couple of weeks.

The currency has remained stable though it has appreciated a fair bit in the last few weeks. China, as I said, is on the mend, and rest of the South East Asian economy pack is still having a very low market cap to world GDP kind of a ratio. So, the kind of investment opportunities there is very selective.

Other economies in the BRICS nation are dependent on a lot of commodities. Reforms and the GST collections have been extremely good. There is every possibility of sovereign debt rating which might or might not happen but if it happens then that is again positive for the Indian economy.

We, India, stand out within the emerging pack, the BRICS. The flows, there might be some amount of readjustment happening but it is just a matter of time that if all this continues and with the caveat that nothing goes wrong globally on the geopolitical front, I think it will very well resume over the next few months substantially.

Q: Any ballpark figure that you have for 2017?

A: The presumption here is of 12-13 percent earnings growth. With that perspective into account I think if you are talking about Sensex, I think 12-13 percent upside even from the current levels is not ruled out.

Q: Auto sales numbers have come out, how do you view them in terms of performance? It does boost sentiment definitely, most of them are better than estimates.

A: Destocking actually played its part in Q1 and the obvious reaction was restocking that played a positive part in Q2. The first month’s indication is obviously to the tune that restocking effect has taken place.

The festive season is around the corner. India would be celebrating Diwali around October end, and I think a lot of dealer inventory built-up would have already started happening this month because they need to create that kind of a pipeline in terms of demand expectations.

Volumes should meaningfully pick up over the next few quarters and years. The immediate trigger is that monsoons have been good, so the consumption spending should improve.

If the consumption spending improves then festive season discounting will be there which will prompt buyers to come through. If we leave aside a certain segment which is the SUV and the luxury segment, then again I think there is a high amount of demand and elasticity.

Even if the prices go up because of the cess part, the buyer who is going to buy Rs 40-50 lakh car, there might be some volume de-growth because some people are conscious even at that price point.

On the other hand, the mass segment, or the farm equipment segment such as tractors they will continue to do well. Numbers have been very encouraging, and I think as a sector it is extremely positive for the next 2-3 years.

Q: Coming on to the primary market, three IPOs are scheduled to hit D-Street in September, cumulatively raising around Rs 1700 crore. Gauging the sentiment on the street from an analyst point of view, how exactly these IPOs are likely to pan out for investors?

A: I don’t have the figures so I will go with your figures. I think the response from the primary market offerings have been quite enthusiastic. Again, there are obvious reasons because the markets have moved up substantially.

I think a lot of people might not have got onto the boat in terms of still expecting a correction, the market never really gave that opportunity.

The primary market probably gives you that offering in terms of at least subscribing for the issues which are looking decently priced and which are looking attractively placed on the earnings front.