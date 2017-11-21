Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for November 21

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Expect a very slow pattern in the market during the next three days. From opening to 10:40 Nifty trend will be mixed to positive.

From 10:40 to 12:30 Nifty will maintain a fixed positive trend, which will be boring.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.