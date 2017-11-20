App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 20, 2017 08:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for November 20

The conjunction of Sun, Moon and Mercury may not be favourable. Do not expect too much because the auspicious planet Moon will remain very weak throughout this week, says Ganesha.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Overall, the conjunction of Sun, Moon and Mercury may not be favourable. Do not expect too much because the auspicious planet Moon will remain very weak throughout this week.

From 9:15 to 12:40, overall view of Nifty is positive. From 12:40 to 14:30 Nifty trend may be negative and from 14:30 to 15:30 Nifty may be positive.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Astrology

most popular

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

'Padmavati' makers postpone film's release amid controversy

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Moody’s upgrade to lift FPIs sentiment and accelerate FDI flows in long-term

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Market Week Ahead: 10 key things that will keep investors busy next week

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.