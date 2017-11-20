Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for November 20

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Overall, the conjunction of Sun, Moon and Mercury may not be favourable. Do not expect too much because the auspicious planet Moon will remain very weak throughout this week.

From 9:15 to 12:40, overall view of Nifty is positive. From 12:40 to 14:30 Nifty trend may be negative and from 14:30 to 15:30 Nifty may be positive.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.