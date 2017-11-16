Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for November 16

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

It will be a zero weightage day on November 17, 2017, and you will get an indication about the same today. Ganesha feels that the market will relax a little bit today. Remain alert today, as the conjunction of four planets Sun-Venus-Jupiter-Moon will confuse both, you and the market.

Libra natives should maintain a slightly balancing nature today. From opening to 12.21, the market will maintain a steady pattern, hence observe the opening and deal accordingly.

