App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 16, 2017 08:58 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for November 16

It will be a zero weightage day on November 17, 2017, and you will get an indication about the same today. Ganesha feels that the market will relax a little bit today. Remain alert today, as the conjunction of four planets Sun-Venus-Jupiter-Moon will confuse both, you and the market, says Ganesha.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

It will be a zero weightage day on November 17, 2017, and you will get an indication about the same today. Ganesha feels that the market will relax a little bit today. Remain alert today, as the conjunction of four planets Sun-Venus-Jupiter-Moon will confuse both, you and the market.

Libra natives should maintain a slightly balancing nature today. From opening to 12.21, the market will maintain a steady pattern, hence observe the opening and deal accordingly.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Astrology

most popular

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

I-T searches premises of top NSE officials in co-location case; ex MDs Narain, Ramkrishna on the list

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

Delhi govt sitting on nearly Rs 1500 cr environment cess even as the city chokes

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

FM Arun Jaitley will present Budget 2018 on February 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.