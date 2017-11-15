Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for November 15

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

The Moon and Mars are together in the Navmansh, which will be very good for delivery based intraday. Do not work without delivery capacity, because tomorrow is not very good. From opening to 12.55 the trend is not clear. Hence do jobbing or avoid trading.

