you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 15, 2017 08:16 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for November 15

The Moon and Mars are together in the Navmansh, which will be very good for delivery based intraday. Do not work without delivery capacity, because tomorrow is not very good, says Ganesha.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

The Moon and Mars are together in the Navmansh, which will be very good for delivery based intraday. Do not work without delivery capacity, because tomorrow is not very good. From opening to 12.55 the trend is not clear. Hence do jobbing or avoid trading.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

