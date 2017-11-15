App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Nov 13, 2017 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for November 13

Demonetization has completed one year and the government is also considering making many changes in the GST. Elections will also be held in Gujarat during December, hence the political atmosphere is now charged up, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Please consider 10 minutes plus and minus in each prediction, and act accordingly. Ganesha advises you to compare every prediction with the prediction of the previous time slot.

Demonetization has completed one year and the government is also considering making many changes in the GST. Elections will also be held in Gujarat during December, hence the political atmosphere is now charged up.

From opening to 13.00, Nifty will play around a psychological figure.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Astrology

most popular

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

EXCLUSIVE | Demonetisation: How crores of undisclosed cash moved into lakhs of bank accounts

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

15 cash ban villains: A doctor with Rs 11 cr in banned notes, jewellers fudging sales

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Jaguar cuts price of F-Pace by Rs 8 lakh, begins local manufacturing

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.