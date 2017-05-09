App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
May 09, 2017 08:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 9

Between 11.00 to 12.30 Nifty will go up slightly, and remain stable at that level, says Ganesha.

Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Shri Dharmesh Joshi
Astrologer | GaneshaSpeaks.com

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Today's atmosphere shall be like a 20-20 Match.

Opening will be positive, and then Nifty may move downwards. Hence, prepare yourself accordingly.

From 10.00 to 11.00 Nifty may go down.

Between 11.00 to 12.30 Nifty will go up slightly, and remain stable at that level.

The period from 12.30 to 15.00 is best for Intraday, you shall earn a profit on both sides.

Between 15.00 to 15.30 Nifty shall go up slightly.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

