May 08, 2017 08:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 8
From 9.15 to 11.15 will be today's most volatile time slot, says Shri Ganesha.
By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks
The Moon-Jupiter combination is auspicious for your personal horoscope.
From 9.15 to 11.15 will be today's most volatile time slot.
Overall, the period between 11.15 to 14.30 will be positive.
From 14.30 to 15.30 Nifty shall pass time between mixed to soft side.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.