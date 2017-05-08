Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 8

From 9.15 am to 11.15 am, it will be today's most volatile time slot. Overall, the period between 11.15 am to 14.30 pm will be positive, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

The Moon-Jupiter combination is auspicious for your personal horoscope.

From 14.30 pm to 15.30 pm, Nifty shall pass time between mixed to soft side.