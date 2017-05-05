Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 5

Moon-Rahu conjunction may confuse the market today. The opening may be on the downside and then immediately go up. Hence it will be totally unreliable, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

The Moon-Rahu conjunction may confuse the market today. The opening may be on the downside and then immediately go up. Hence it will be totally unreliable.

From 10.00 am to 11.00 am, do delivery based work for 'A' group stocks only. Nifty may remain on the soft side.

The time frame between 11.00 am to 14.30 pm will be boring. Hence avoid trading, as overall this shall be a dull period.

From 14.30 pm to 15.00 pm, Nifty may go down.