Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 4

profit booking is foreseen during the last one hour, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

From 9.15 am to 10.15 pm, a very uneven pattern is indicated, hence let the market stabilise.

Between 10.15 am to 11.20 pm, overall Nifty may go down. From 11.20 am to 13.00 pm, Nifty may pass time on the upside.

Between 13.00 pm to 13.30 pm, a correction in Nifty is likely but the time frame will be very small.

From 13.30 pm to 14.30 pm, do jobbing at Nifty on the upside. Profit booking is foreseen during the last one hour.