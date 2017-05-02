Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 2

From 9.15 am to 11.30 am, you will gain by doing intraday on both the sides with high volatility, and thus earn money, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

This day is favourable for liquid cash and intraday.

Between 11.30 am to 14.45 pm, overall, the market will go up. From 14.45 pm to 15.30 pm, the market may go down.