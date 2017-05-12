May 12, 2017 08:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 12
This is a good time frame for those who can deal quickly, says Ganesha.
By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks
Both Moon and Mars are aspecting each other. Hence, trading may be very aggressive today.
This is a good time frame for those who can deal quickly.
Divide the period between 9.15 to 13.15 in 2 parts. Wherein, a mixed pattern is likely during the 1st part, and an upward trend is foreseen during the 2nd part.
From 13.15 to 14.14 Nifty will go up.
Between 14.14 to 14.50 Nifty may go down.
From 14.50 to 15.30 Nifty shall move upwards.