Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 12

This is a good time frame for those who can deal quickly, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Both Moon and Mars are aspecting each other. Hence, trading may be very aggressive today.

This is a good time frame for those who can deal quickly.

Divide the period between 9.15 to 13.15 in 2 parts. Wherein, a mixed pattern is likely during the 1st part, and an upward trend is foreseen during the 2nd part.

From 13.15 to 14.14 Nifty will go up.

Between 14.14 to 14.50 Nifty may go down.

From 14.50 to 15.30 Nifty shall move upwards.