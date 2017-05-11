Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 11

From 12.30 to 13.10 expect a correction at Nifty, says Ganesha.

By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks

Big brokers are gradually decreasing Automobile Stocks from their portfolio.

From 9.15 to 11.15, a W-shaped graph is indicated. Hence, decide accordingly.

Between 11.15 to 12.30 may be a boring period.

From 12.30 to 13.10 expect a correction at Nifty.

Between 13.10 to 14.10 a slight bounce is foreseen.

From 14.10 to 15.00 Nifty may go down.

Between 15.00 to 15.30 Nifty will go up. But, it is difficult to predict the number of points, before one week.