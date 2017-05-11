May 11, 2017 07:49 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Ganeshaspeaks: Nifty prediction for May 11
From 12.30 to 13.10 expect a correction at Nifty, says Ganesha.
By Shri Dharmesh Joshi of Ganeshaspeaks
Big brokers are gradually decreasing Automobile Stocks from their portfolio.
From 9.15 to 11.15, a W-shaped graph is indicated. Hence, decide accordingly.
Between 11.15 to 12.30 may be a boring period.
From 12.30 to 13.10 expect a correction at Nifty.
Between 13.10 to 14.10 a slight bounce is foreseen.
From 14.10 to 15.00 Nifty may go down.
Between 15.00 to 15.30 Nifty will go up. But, it is difficult to predict the number of points, before one week.Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.